Due to expansion O’Loughlen Insulation, Kilbannon, Tuam has a Full Time position available for a Cavity Wall Insulation

Fitter / Attic Insulation and Airtightness with immediate start.

Canditates must have Own Transport with Full Clean C1 Driving Licence, up-to-date CPC’s, Safe Pass and Manual Handling.

Full training will be given.

Call Pat on 087 90 11 909 or email pat_oli @ Eircom.net.