Full Time Administrator / Receptionist required at Tony Burke Motors Ballybrit

Full Time Administrator / Receptionist required at Tony Burke Motors, Toyota and Lexus Dealership, Ballybrit, Galway.
Profile:
We seek a professional with excellent administrative, customer service and interpersonal skills for our bustling Toyota showroom
Requirements:
- A disciplined and structured work approach with excellent computer skills and knowledge of Microsoft applications are prerequisites for this role
- The successful applicant will carry out essential daily and weekly administrative duties in a very busy work environment
- Knowledge of CDK/Kerridge Dealer Management System is a distinct advantage but not essential
- 3+ years reception/customer service experience is desirable (preferably in the motor industry but not essential)
- The successful applicant must meet and greet all customers to our showroom in a friendly and professional manner
- The successful applicant must deal with all customer queries and consistently ensure customers are being looked after at all times
Interested Candidates please apply with Cover Letter & CV to: [email protected]
Closing Date for Applications 16th November
Tony Burke Motors, Toyota Dealership, Ballybrit, Galway. Tel: 091 480123.