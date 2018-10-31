Full Time Administrator / Receptionist required at Tony Burke Motors Ballybrit

Full Time Administrator / Receptionist required at Tony Burke Motors, Toyota and Lexus Dealership, Ballybrit, Galway.

Profile:

We seek a professional with excellent administrative, customer service and interpersonal skills for our bustling Toyota showroom

Requirements:

A disciplined and structured work approach with excellent computer skills and knowledge of Microsoft applications are prerequisites for this role

The successful applicant will carry out essential daily and weekly administrative duties in a very busy work environment

Knowledge of CDK/Kerridge Dealer Management System is a distinct advantage but not essential

3+ years reception/customer service experience is desirable (preferably in the motor industry but not essential)

The successful applicant must meet and greet all customers to our showroom in a friendly and professional manner

The successful applicant must deal with all customer queries and consistently ensure customers are being looked after at all times

Interested Candidates please apply with Cover Letter & CV to: [email protected]

Closing Date for Applications 16th November

Tony Burke Motors, Toyota Dealership, Ballybrit, Galway. Tel: 091 480123.