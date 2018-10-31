15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Full Time Administrator / Receptionist required at Tony Burke Motors Ballybrit

By Damian Burke
October 31, 2018

Time posted: 3:35 pm

Full Time Administrator / Receptionist required at Tony Burke Motors, Toyota and Lexus Dealership, Ballybrit, Galway.

 

Profile:

We seek a professional with excellent administrative, customer service and interpersonal skills for our bustling Toyota showroom

 

Requirements:

  • A disciplined and structured work approach with excellent computer skills and knowledge of Microsoft applications are prerequisites for this role
  • The successful applicant will carry out essential daily and weekly administrative duties in a very busy work environment
  • Knowledge of CDK/Kerridge Dealer Management System is a distinct advantage but not essential
  • 3+ years reception/customer service experience is desirable (preferably in the motor industry but not essential)
  • The successful applicant must meet and greet all customers to our showroom in a friendly and professional manner
  • The successful applicant must deal with all customer queries and consistently ensure customers are being looked after at all times

 

Interested Candidates please apply with Cover Letter & CV to: [email protected]

Closing Date for Applications 16th November

Tony Burke Motors, Toyota Dealership, Ballybrit, Galway. Tel: 091 480123.

