15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 2000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Roundup

Sports Roundup

Full report: Galway’s wealthiest politicians

By GBFM News
May 13, 2018

Time posted: 12:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has revealed Galway’s richest politicians.

Topping the list compiled by the Sunday Independent is Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv, with an estimated wealth of almost €3 million.

The figures for Ireland’s 158 TD’s in the report are compiled based on factors including pension and lump sum entitlements, property holdings, shares and business values.

Fianna Fail’s Eamon O’ Cuiv is head and shoulders above the pack across the three constituencies of Galway West, Galway East and Galway/Roscommon – with a personal wealth estimated at €2.9 million.

He’s followed by fellow Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish, who commands a fortune worth €1.9 million.

Next is Galway East Fine Gael Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon, with an estimated wealth of €1.6 million.

For the full report on Galway’s 11 TDs, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Open Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Defence With Win Over Offaly
Doughiska’s Corey O’Malley To Fight For World Title
May 13, 2018
Pro-life campaigners hosting city meeting to address abortion referendum
May 13, 2018
€8.5m Lotto jackpot ticket sold in Loughrea
May 13, 2018
Boston Mayor speaks on importance of Connemara heritage at opening of new Emigrant Commemorative Centre

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 13, 2018
GALWAY V MAYO – MATCH TRACKER
May 13, 2018
Doughiska’s Corey O’Malley To Fight For World Title
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK