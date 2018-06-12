Full list of Basketball Ireland Annual Awards 2018 recipients announced

The Basketball Ireland annual awards will take place at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght this coming Saturday, June 16th.

The awards will recognise the sporting excellence of players, coaches, officials, administrators, clubs and schools across the country over the past season, with over 40 awards to be presented on the day.

The awards ceremony begins at 1pm at the Arena and you can view the full list of awards below.

National League:

Men’s Super League Player of the Year: Dee Proby (DCU Saints)

Men’s Super League Young Player of the Year: Eoin Rockall (Maree)

Men’s Super League Coach of the Year: Ioannis Liapakis (UCD Marian)

Men’s Division One Player of the Year: Daniel Jokubaitis (Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin)

Men’s Division One Young Player of the Year: Dylan Corkery (Ballincollig)

Men’s Division One Coach of the Year: Kieran O’Sullivan (Ballincollig)

Women’s Super League Player of the Year: Sarah Woods (DCU Mercy)

Women’s Super League Young Player of the Year: Sorcha Tiernan (Courtyard Liffey Celtics)

Women’s Super League Coach of the Year: Mark Byrne (Courtyard Liffey Celtics)

Women’s Division One Player of the Year: Kelly O’Hallahan (Marble City Hawks)

Women’s Division One Young Player of the Year: Hollie Herlihy (Fr Mathews)

Women’s Division One Coach of the Year: James Fleming (Fr Mathews)

President’s Award:

Jimmy Diggins (Tralee)

Area Boards:

Club of the Year: Templeogue BC

Primary Schools Mini Basketball National Committee:

Appreciation Award: Tony Dillon

Primary School of the Year: St Ainnin’s National School, Galway

Post Primary Schools:

Tom Collins Award: Br Thomas Walsh

Boys A School of the Year: Templeogue College, Dublin

Girls A School of the Year: Scoil Chriost Ri, Portlaoise

Boys B School of the Year: St Oliver’s Community College, Drogheda

Girls B School of the Year: Loreto Secondary School, Navan

Boys C School of the Year: St Comcille’s Community School, Knocklyon

Girls C School of the Year: St Louis Secondary School, Carrickmacross

Boys D School of the Year: St Tiernan’s College, Balally

Girls D School of the Year: Kishoge Community College, Lucan

Male U19 Schools Player of the Year: Paul Kelly, St Paul’s Oughterard

Female U19 Schools Player of the Year: Sorcha Tiernan, Colaiste Chiarain, Leixlip

Male U16 Schools Player of the Year: CJ Fulton, St Malachy’s College, Belfast

Female U16 Schools Player of the Year: Shauna Dooley, Scoil Chriost Ri, Portlaoise

Girls School Coach of the Year: John Enright, Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland

Boys School Coach of the Year: Tom O’Malley, St Joseph’s The Bish, Galway

Colleges:

Division One Male Player of the Year: Tomas Mitkus (NUIG)

Division One Female Player of the Year: Alex Masaquel (DCU)

Division Two Male Player of the Year: Matt St Amour (LIT)

Division Two Female Player of the Year: Kelsey Carey (Griffith College)

Division Three Male Player of the Year: Colin Murray (Garda College)

Division Three Female Player of the Year: Clodagh Brennan (IT Sligo)

Referees:

Senior Referee Development Award: Ines Friere

Young Referee of the Year: Mark Gilleran

Table Officials:

Table Official of the Year: Louise O’Neill

Young Table Official of the Year: William O’Brien

IWA

Irish Wheelchair Basketball Male Player of the Year: Jonathan Hayes

Irish Wheelchair Basketball Female Player of the Year: Christine Doyle

Underage Coaches

Men’s Underage Coach of the Year: Malcolm Thompson (Neptune)

Women’s Underage Coach of the Year: Jillian Hayes (Waterford Wildcats)