15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Full day itinerary for Taoiseach in Galway tomorrow

By GBFM News
April 11, 2018

Time posted: 4:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach will be in Galway tomorrow to officially open a new 75 bed ward block at University Hospital Galway.

It’s as the hospital is experiencing the worst overcrowding on record – with 58 people on trolleys awaiting admission.

Meanwhile, Leo Varadkar will also attend an event at NUI Galway tomorrow where he’ll give a presentation on the controversial ‘Project Ireland 2040’.

Junior Education Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor will also attend the event at NUI at 2.30 tomorrow.

For more on this visit tune in to FYI Galway at 5…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Irish Defence Forces lend a hand as Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools finals launched
LISTEN: On eve of Taoiseach’s visit INMO says overcrowding at UHG is ‘out of control’
April 11, 2018
Frustrated locals consider blocking off damaged roads in Athenry Oranmore district
University Hospital Galway
April 11, 2018
LISTEN: On eve of Taoiseach’s visit INMO says overcrowding at UHG is ‘out of control’
April 11, 2018
Record overcrowding at UHG on eve of Taoiseach’s visit

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 11, 2018
Irish Defence Forces lend a hand as Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools finals launched
April 11, 2018
Large Crowds Expected For Inis Mor Half Marathon
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK