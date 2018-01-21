15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Keith FinneganNight Moves MondayA

Keith Finnegan

Night Moves MondayA

Frustration over lack of powers for county wardens

By GBFM News
January 21, 2018

Time posted: 5:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Councillors and local authority executives have voiced their frustrations over county wardens’ lack of power.

The county warden is responsible for matters including illegal parking, littering and dumping, and dog fouling.

However, the warden has no powers of prosecution.

 

The matter has been raised at Loughrea district level by Councillor Ivan Canning.

He referenced the illegal parking of caravans across the district, saying no-one seems to be willing to take responsibility for the problem.

Cllr Canning says the warden, Gardaí and the council, each tend to point the finger of responsibility at the other.

As a result, few prosecutions are being made.

The council executive agreed that the issue is frustrating, but that it’s bigger than Galway, and is something that needs to be tackled at a national level.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Call for council to be more proactive on greenway plans
January 21, 2018
Call for council to be more proactive on greenway plans
January 21, 2018
Apartment owner objects to a smoking area at city nightclub
January 21, 2018
Motorists warned to exercise caution as roads across Galway flooded following heavy rainfall

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 21, 2018
MATCH TRACKER – All-Ireland Club Quarter Final. Corofin V Fulham Irish
January 20, 2018
Connacht hammer Oyannax in Challenge Cup
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK