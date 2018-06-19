15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Friday & Saturday – Live from the Galway Home & Garden Festival at Galway Racecourse

By Sinead Kennedy
June 19, 2018

Time posted: 11:30 am

On Friday Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy  preview this year’s Galway Home & Garden Festival taking place this weekend at Galway Racecourse.  Ronan and Alan get a sneak preview of the exciting exhibits and events for this years festival .
On Saturday Valerie Hughes and Marc Roberts will broadcast live from the action at this year’s showcase of all things new and exciting  for your home and garden.  Join Valerie from 9am and Marc from 12 noon.  

Held in Ballybrit Racecourse, the Galway Home & Garden Festival is a wonderful showcase of all that’s attractive, exciting and innovative about modern-day interior decoration and gardening.

This weekend you can stroll through their fantastic displays – Home Improvement, Self build & DIY, Home Technology, Garden Furniture, Garden Equipment Exhibits.

 

 

 

