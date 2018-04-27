Friday Punchestown Preview

The Gordon Elliott-trained Samcro is the hot favourite for today’s feature at Punchestown – the Grade One Champion Hurdle at 5.30pm. The six-year-old is four from four from hurdles and was an impressive winner in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month. Melon and Irish Champion Hurdle winner Supasundae head up the opposition. The going is yielding to soft ahead of the first race of the day at 3.40pm. Looking forward to the action is George McDonagh…

Georges selections:

4.20 Squouateur

4.55 Head Turner

5.30 Samcro

6.05 – Debuchet

7.10 Shady Operator