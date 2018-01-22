15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Friday – live from Motorpark Galway

By Sinead Kennedy
January 22, 2018

Time posted: 1:33 pm

On Friday January 26th we  broadcast live  from Motorpark, Headford Road, Galway   Join Valerie hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon on Friday from 12 to 5pm  as we  start the countdown to the end of the Ford Clean Up for 181 big bonus offers at Motorpark.

From Friday there will be only 5 days remaining to register your Ford to take advantage of bonus savings of up to €7,500 before 31stJanuary 2018.

Customers can take advantage of big bonus offers across the Ford passenger and commercial vehicle range while availing of affordable finance options from 0% APR.

For further details on the Ford Clean Up for 181 visit www.motorparkford.ie or call into our showrooms on the Headford Road, Galway. Open Monday – Friday 9am – 6pm, Saturday 10am – 5pm

 

print
Outside Broadcasts
Tracey Leonard Appointed Galway Ladies Senior Football Captain

LATEST PODCASTS

January 22, 2018
Tracey Leonard Appointed Galway Ladies Senior Football Captain
January 22, 2018
Galway Bay Online – The Time Machine (22nd January 2018)
January 22, 2018
Connacht Book Home Quarter Final In The European Challenge Cup
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?