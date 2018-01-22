Friday – live from Motorpark Galway

On Friday January 26th we broadcast live from Motorpark, Headford Road, Galway Join Valerie hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon on Friday from 12 to 5pm as we start the countdown to the end of the Ford Clean Up for 181 big bonus offers at Motorpark.

From Friday there will be only 5 days remaining to register your Ford to take advantage of bonus savings of up to €7,500 before 31stJanuary 2018.

Customers can take advantage of big bonus offers across the Ford passenger and commercial vehicle range while availing of affordable finance options from 0% APR.

For further details on the Ford Clean Up for 181 visit www.motorparkford.ie or call into our showrooms on the Headford Road, Galway. Open Monday – Friday 9am – 6pm, Saturday 10am – 5pm