15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Friday – Live from McGreals XL Store Lurgan Park 11am to 3pm in aid of Galway Simon

By Sinead Kennedy
April 17, 2018

Time posted: 1:31 pm

On Friday we broadcast live from McGreal’s XL store in Lurgan Park, Galway  from 11 to 3pm.   Join Keith Finnegan from 11 to 12 noon  and  then Ronan Lardner until 3pm for McGreal’s coffee morning in aid of Galway Simon.

McGreal know how to put on a show for customers so join us for an enjoyable afternoon with refreshments & fresh home baking, special offers and a raffle for 3 hampers in aid of Galway Simon.

Everyone is welcome to join us and remember it’s all in aid of Galway Simon, and in association with McGreal’s XL Lurgan Park only a stone’s throw from the new Garda Station.

print
Outside Broadcasts
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday April 17th 2018
Dunmore community in shock at death of local man in workplace accident

LATEST PODCASTS

April 17, 2018
On The Verge Week Three – Tom Sheridans
April 17, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday April 17th 2018
April 16, 2018
Galway Minor Camogie Team Book Place In All-Ireland Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?