Friday – Live from McGreals XL Store Lurgan Park 11am to 3pm in aid of Galway Simon

On Friday we broadcast live from McGreal’s XL store in Lurgan Park, Galway from 11 to 3pm. Join Keith Finnegan from 11 to 12 noon and then Ronan Lardner until 3pm for McGreal’s coffee morning in aid of Galway Simon.

McGreal know how to put on a show for customers so join us for an enjoyable afternoon with refreshments & fresh home baking, special offers and a raffle for 3 hampers in aid of Galway Simon.

Everyone is welcome to join us and remember it’s all in aid of Galway Simon, and in association with McGreal’s XL Lurgan Park only a stone’s throw from the new Garda Station.