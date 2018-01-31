15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Friday – Live from McD’s Loughrea

By Sinead Kennedy
January 31, 2018

Time posted: 12:05 pm

We have a feeling Spring is just around the corner and what better place to celebrate the start of Feb that at McD’s Loughrea.   Now that the elves have packed all the Christmas away for another year the Staff at McD’s in Loughrea are busy bees getting the new look McD’s ready for this spring, with new plants and stock arriving every week and a massive new pet care dept about to open.
Join our Outside broadcast crew of Marc Roberts and Donal Mahon on Friday from 12 tp 5pm and we will tell you all about  the new look McD’s of Loughrea.    We here there might even be a competition or two to look forward to!   Join us from 12 on Friday 2nd.
For more details about McD’s Superstore click HERE
