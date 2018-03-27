Friday – Live from Mary’s Fish Ballybane

Good Friday and it’s Fish of the Menu – Join us live from Mary’s Fish 12 to 5pm for a feast of fresh fish and all things good from the sea. Join Ronan Lardner from 12 and Alan Murphy from 3pm as they find our what delights are on the menu for Easter at Mary’s Fish, Ballybane.

Mary Kilcommins knows fish, and she knows her customers. While she supplies many restaurants in the west, from Mayo to the Aran Islands, Mary realises that the domestic customer appreciates advice and guidance on what to do with the daily catch and tasty tips on how to make the most of the fresh fish she sells.

Like all the best modern fishmongers, Mary and her team bring a food loving appreciation to their work, they are cooks as well as sellers of fish. There are several reasons why people shy away from cooking fish, and a lot of it has to do with the preparations being seen as complicated and time consuming. At Mary’s all the preparation is done for you — skinning, descaling, de-boning, filleting, even cleaning out squid. This is what a good fishmonger will do as part of the normal customer service. Mary and her crew go above and beyond so not only do you get great fish in the shop in the Ballybane Industrial Estate, you also get ideas, advice, and assistance on all the things you need to put a delicious meal on the table at dinnertime, from grilled miso salmon with rice noodles, baked peri-peri John Dory with crushed potatoes, and steamed salmon and veg rice bowl, to smoky hake with beans and greens.

Cooking fish is easy if you get the freshest fish and keep it simple. Why not grill white fish fillets and serve on top of chorizo, cannellini beans, and spinach for a quick dinner that packs in three of your five a day? Pan fry some swordfish steaks with lemon, basil, and garlic, or make a simple baked sea bass with lemon caper dressing.

Every week Mary has some special offers to tempt, from plaice and mackerel fillets to salmon cutlets. In a lot of cases all that is required to make a delicious fish dish is a pan, some oil, seasoning, and three or four minutes to cook, depending on the size. The abundance of fish at the markets changes all the time, and so do the special offers. Head to Ballybane, and discover the wonderful fish and the fantastic service that will make your life so much easier.