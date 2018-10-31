15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Friday – Live from the Toyota Hybrid NOW Event at Tony Burke Motors, Ballybritt

By Sinead Kennedy
October 31, 2018

Time posted: 11:58 am

Join Ronan Lardner from 12 noon and Alan Murphy from 3pm at the Toyota Hybrids NOW Event at Tony Burke Motors Ballybritt.

In 2019, the game will change.  Introducing the next generation of self-charging Toyota Hybrids.

Including the Bigger, Bolder all-new RAV4. The all-new Corolla Hatchback Hybrid, and the Corolla Saloon Hybrid: the world’s best-selling car, reborn.

Upgrade to a higher spec hybrid for less with finance PLUS take advantage of our trade in booster packages worth up to €3,000 and 3 years Free servicing as standard. Demand is higher than ever, so don’t miss out. Call into Tony Burke Motors your Main Toyota Dealer for their 191 Hybrid Now Event from 1st to 30th November. Call their sales team on 091 480123 for more details.

The all new Corolla Saloon and Corolla Hatchback are kick-starting our Hybrid invasion in 2019!!

Pre-order yours at Tony Burke Motors, you main Toyota Dealer for January delivery. Call their sales team on 091 480123

