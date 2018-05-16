Friday – Live from McGaugh’s Gardening Complex, Curraghline

It’s Summer and finally starting for feel like it! AND to make things even better we’re heading to McGaugh’s Gardening Complex on the Curraghline, Headford Road, Galway. Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy from 12 to 5pm for a bloomin’ great afternoon of giveaways and great music.

McGaugh’s Gardening Complex is a one stop shop when it comes to gardening. They have 4000 sq ft of hand picked top quality garden furniture suitable for all weather even in the west of Ireland. There are four qualified horticulturists available to answer your queries and offer sound advice, that’s unique in a Garden Centre of this size. McGaugh’s are agents for Weber BBQs, Kettler Garden Furniture & Jacks Magic Compost to name but a few.

All McGaugh’s Bedding plants are specially grown in Ireland for McGaugh’s and this weekend there is a fantastc offer in store – 6 pack of bedding just €2.50.

McGaugh’s Gardening Complex is only 4 miles from the Galway City and they are open 7 days a week.