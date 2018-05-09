Friday- Live from Jack Jordan’s Doughiska

On Friday we’re heading to Doughiska to Jack Jordan’s. Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy from 12 to 5pm to mark the launch of Jack Jordan’s Breakfast menu. Join us for some great music, and some very tasty giveaways.

Jack Jordan’s family diner Doughiska are now serving delicious homemade breakfasts from 8am daily.

As always with Jack Jordan’s they only source the finest ingredients from local suppliers and everything is cooked fresh in-house.

From delicious Omelettes to buttermilk pancakes or a traditional Irish breakfast there is something for all the family.

You need to try Jack Jordan’s super new breakfast menu.