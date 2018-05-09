15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Friday- Live from Jack Jordan’s Doughiska

By Sinead Kennedy
May 9, 2018

Time posted: 4:06 pm

On Friday we’re heading to Doughiska to Jack Jordan’s.  Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy from 12 to 5pm  to mark the launch of  Jack Jordan’s Breakfast menu.  Join us for some great music, and some very tasty giveaways. 

Jack Jordan’s family diner Doughiska are now serving delicious homemade breakfasts from 8am daily.

As always with Jack Jordan’s they only source the finest ingredients from local suppliers and everything is cooked fresh in-house.

From delicious Omelettes to buttermilk pancakes or a traditional Irish breakfast there is something for all the family.

You need to try Jack Jordan’s super new breakfast menu.

print
Outside Broadcasts
Bord Gáis Energy launches summer of hurling with the Cupán Tae Café
225 Athletes To Represent Connaught At Special Olympics Ireland Games
May 6, 2018
Thursday – Live from Flannery’s Hotel for the [email protected]’s launch

LATEST PODCASTS

May 9, 2018
Snooker Fans In For A Treat On June 7th As Steve Davis And Ken Doherty Visit the Black Box
May 9, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday May 9th 2018
May 8, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday May 8th 2018
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?