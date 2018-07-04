Friday – Live from Garry’s Cycles and Garden Machinery, Tuam Rd

Don’t miss Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy as they come live this Friday from 12 to 5 at @garrysgardenmachinery for the start of their 3 day sale this weekend. With this great weather you won’t want to miss this sale!

Garry’s Cycles and Garden Machinery are having a massive sale on Friday 6th, Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th of July, and with every item purchased on any of those days, buyers will receive a free entry to our draw for a Victor Multi Tool.

Garry’s Cycles & Garden Machinery are one of the largest stockists of new and used ride on lawnmowers in Galway. They also stock strimmers, push lawnmowers, sweepers, small plant hire, blowers and bicycles.

With over 30 years experience Garry’s Cycles and Garden Machinery service department services all makes and models of garden machinery and tools.

