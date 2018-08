It’s that time! On the Verge quiz final is on Friday 31st at 8 in the Claregalway Hotel.

4 teams left:

Dessie O’Briens of Kilreekle,

The Earl Inn Raford,

Sherrys of Clarenbridge

Sheridans of Milltown.

Don’t miss these teams as they go head to head in the Claregalway Hotel with quiz master Ollie Turner.

