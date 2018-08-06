15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Fresh funding for Galway migrant inclusion organisations

August 6, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four Galway migrant inclusion organisations have been awarded funding as part of a new government integration strategy.

The 2018 Communities Integration Fund will see four Galway groups receive grants of up to five thousand euro each to assist migrant integration and social inclusion in the city and county.

ARD Family Resource Centre, Croí na Gaillimhe Resource Centre, The Galway Integration Consortium and the Theatre for Change will all benefit as part of the programme.

Nationally, over 500 thousand euro has been awarded to various projects and initiatives such as local anti-racism actions and LGBT support for migrants.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says 17 per cent of people living in Ireland were born outside of the country.

