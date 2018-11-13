15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Friday – Live from Stapletons Expert Electrical Tuam 12 -3pm

By Sinead Kennedy
November 13, 2018

Time posted: 2:14 pm

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to avail of fantastic electrical offers!

On Wednesday Ronan Lardner  broadcasts live from Stapletons Expert Electrical Tuam between 12-3pm.

Since Wednesday November 14th,  for 10 days,  Stapleton’s Expert Electrical Tuam are offering sensational Black Friday value with special daily bargains in store.

There are fantastic offers on the latest tv’s and audio, washing machines, dishwashers, fridge freezers, small appliances, tablets, laptops, coffee makers, vacuum cleaners, apple products, fitbits and much more,

Now is the time to get the perfect Christmas gift at the right price.

Travel the new motorway to Stapleton’s Expert Electrical Tuam and save time and money and avoid the traffic.

For more details click HERE

print
Outside Broadcasts
Galway Racecourse and Pat Kelly Nominated For Horse Racing Awards
November 13, 2018
Light Up Galway with us on Friday night!
November 13, 2018
Thursday – Live from McGaugh’s Gardening Complex, Headford Road
November 12, 2018
Wednesday – Live from Stapletons Expert Electrical Tuam

LATEST PODCASTS

November 13, 2018
West Of Ireland Boxer Looks Forward To December and WBC Title Fight In Castlebar
November 13, 2018
Ardrahan Wins Second Lough Rea Hotel And Spa Galway Senior Camogie Title
November 13, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday November 13th 2018
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?