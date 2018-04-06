Four NUI Galway footballers will be honoured on Monday night week in Croke Park for their efforts in this year’s Sigerson Cup campaign. Goalkeeper Tadgh O’Malley (Leitir Mor), Sean Mulkerrin (Oilean Arainn), Enda Tierney (Oughterard) and Damian Comer (Annaghdown) were selected as Electric Ireland Rising Stars for their performances in the 2018 HE GAA Championships. Comhairle Ardoideachais will be inviting the four NUI Galway stars to the presentation of the Awards in the Players’ Lounge, Croke Park on Monday April 16th at 7pm. NUIGalway GAA officer Michael O Connor has congratulated the four NUI Galway players on their huge effort over the last college season in a valiant effort to bring home the Sigerson cup to the college for the first time since 2003. All four Galway students have came through the college system from fresher level up to senior level. Damian Comer is the current Galway senior football captain who qualified for the Allianz football final last Sunday.
Four NUIG players selected as ‘Rising Stars’
By Sport GBFM
April 6, 2018
Time posted: 9:19 am
