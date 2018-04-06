15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Four NUIG players selected as ‘Rising Stars’

By Sport GBFM
April 6, 2018

Time posted: 9:19 am

Four NUI Galway footballers will be honoured on Monday night week in Croke Park for their efforts in this year’s Sigerson Cup campaign. Goalkeeper Tadgh O’Malley (Leitir Mor), Sean Mulkerrin (Oilean Arainn), Enda Tierney (Oughterard) and Damian Comer (Annaghdown) were selected as Electric Ireland Rising Stars for their performances in the 2018 HE GAA Championships. Comhairle Ardoideachais will be inviting the four NUI Galway stars to the presentation of the Awards in the Players’ Lounge, Croke Park on Monday April 16th at 7pm. NUIGalway GAA officer Michael O Connor has congratulated the four NUI Galway players on their huge effort over the last college season in a valiant effort to bring home the Sigerson cup to the college for the first time since 2003. All four Galway students have came through the college system from fresher level up to senior level. Damian Comer is the current Galway senior football captain who qualified for the Allianz football final last Sunday.

print
Sport
840 patients on trolleys at UHG and Portiuncula Hospitals last month
April 6, 2018
Medtronic lose out in Inter Firms Football final
April 5, 2018
PRO14 Confirm Final Round Fixtures
April 5, 2018
Connacht Junior Inter Pro Fixtures Announced

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

April 6, 2018
840 patients on trolleys at UHG and Portiuncula Hospitals last month
April 6, 2018
Wind warning for Galway as spot flooding affects county roads

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline