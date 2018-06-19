15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Four month works schedule set to begin on Headford Road

By GBFM News
June 19, 2018

Time posted: 9:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A four month schedule of works is set to begin on the N84 Headford Road from tomorrow (Weds 20/06).

The works will be focused in four locations stretching from Ballindooley to Corrandulla.

Contracts for the project have been awarded to Roadstone with works expected to continue until September.

Surface dressing works are expected to reach completion by the end of August.

This will be followed by road marking works and access and accommodation works.

A traffic management system will be in place.

More at 10

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ballinasloe big dig to begin shortly
June 19, 2018
Ballinasloe big dig to begin shortly
June 18, 2018
Council rules out realignment of N63 Galway to Roscommon road
June 18, 2018
Boil water notice for Kilconnell and Ballyboggan Water Schemes

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 18, 2018
On the Verge Week 10 – The Malthouse Mountbellew
June 18, 2018
Galway United Friends Co-operative Members Vote In Favour Of Takeover Offer
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK