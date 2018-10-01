Four Galway Clubs going for golfing glory next weekend

Thurles in County Tipperary is the venue for the AIG Cups and Shields Finals from the 4th-7th October. With five All-Ireland titles to be won, this annual festival of inter-club golf brings together teams from all four provinces hoping to win that coveted green pennant. There are 4 Galway clubs hoping to win All Ireland titles next weekend; Galway Golf Club in the Senior Cup (pictured), Athenry in the Barton Shield, Tuam in the Jimmy Bruen and Portumna in the Junior Cup.

The AIG Senior Cup is the blue riband event of the club season and with three former champions in the final four, this year’s showpiece promises to be a thriller.

Defending champions Galway Golf Club, who beat Limerick in last year’s final at Carton House, are led by Ireland international Ronan Mullarney, and include the same five players who propelled them to victory in 2017. Galway retained their Connacht crown as Luke O’Neill, Liam Nolan and Ronan Mullarney took the top three matches against Co Sligo and with the experienced Joe Lyons in their ranks, Galway must be confident about their chances. In the semi final Galway will face Portmarnock, with Ireland international Conor Purcell leading the line, while Royal Portrush take on Dungarvan in the second semi final.

In the Barton Shield, Athenry will be without one of their star teenagers as David Kitt heads off this week to Buenos Aires to compete in the Youth Olympic Games, but they still boast a strong team that includes Allan Hill, Darren Leufer and Louis O’Hara. They face Ulster kingpins Clandeboye in the semi final, with Leinster champions Dundalk up against Kinsale on the other side of the draw.

All four clubs vying for the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield are chasing their first green pennant in this competition. Kinsale play Ulster champions Lisburn in the semis and Connacht kingpins Tuam play Hermitage.

As always, the AIG Junior Cup is extremely competitive with all four teams capable of taking the green pennant. Munster champions Clonmel may well have an edge given their familiarity with the course at Thurles, which has been their home away from home in the lead up to the finals. In the semi-finals, they play Fortwilliam in the semi-finals with Portumna facing Elm Park.

Previous Galway winners:

AIG Senior Cup: Galway Golf Club 2006, 2009, 2017

Barton Shield: Galway Golf Club 1957, 1972, 1999, 2007

AIG Junior Cup: Galway Golf Club 1938, 1957, 1958, 1978, 1986; Portumna 2010

Jimmy Brien Shield: Galway Golf Club 1980, 1981

Pierce Purcell Shield: Galway Golf Club 1974, 1978, 1982, 1988, 1992, 1993; Oughterard 1990; Galway Bay 1999; Gort 2003