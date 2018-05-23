Forum member argues Saolta Group CEO’s position is untenable over Portiuncula maternity review

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Group Chief Executive of Saolta Hospital Group has faced criticism that his position is ‘untenable’ following the publication of a report into maternity services at Portiucula Hospital.

Group CEO Maurice Power addressed a meeting of the Regional Health Forum West where city councillor Padraig Conneely hit out at the report findings.

The report published earlier this month found that serious errors in management occurred in ten cases that would have probably made a difference to the outcome for the babies concerned.

Of the 18 cases reviewed, six involved cases where the baby had died.

In four of these cases, there were significant failings in the care provided to those babies.

Addressing the forum on the report, CEO Maurice Power said the group has learned from the issues that arose and significant improvements have been made.

He said 90 percent of all recommendations have now been implemented, additional staffing have been hired, training has been provided and part of the unit has been upgraded.

The Forum heard there are now five obstetricians, five additional NCHDs and an additional paediatrician.

City councillor Padraig Conneely described the report as ‘devastating’ and argued the Group CEO’s position is untenable.

Responding, Mr. Power said the group has apologised to the families concerned and accepted all of the report’s findings.

He added these will be subject to an independent, external audit in 12 months.

Mr. Power stressed his job as CEO is to ensure all recommendations are put in place to ensure this will never happen again.

He said his focus will be in ensuring every maternity unit in his group is safe.

Ballinasloe area councillor Michael Finnerty told the Forum the work of midwifery staff in Portiuncula must be acknowledged, stating babies will ‘survive and make it’ because of the staff.