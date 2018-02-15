Former Connacht stars Atlantic Challenge nears completion

Final Hours on board for Solo Atlantic Rower Damian Browne

Solo Atlantic Rower Damian Browne is now only hours away from the Finish Line of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. Damian currently has 13 Nautical Miles left to row before he reaches the finish line in Antigua and his current ETA is 6.30pm Irish Time this evening (Thursday). The former Leinster and Connacht Rugby Star set off on his 4,800km crossing on Thursday, 14th December from the Canary Islands and will finish in Antigua. The Solo Atlantic Rower has now been at sea with his boat Gulliver’s Travels for nine weeks.

Damian has taken on the challenge as an extreme trial of his mental and physical strength. As a solo rower there has been no support boat and no company for Damian, just himself and a boatload of food to sustain him on his journey. He is also rowing in an effort to raise funds for his chosen charities MADRA Dog Rescue & Adoption, Médecins Sans Frontieres and the Strong Roots Foundation School Rwanda.

Two days ago, the 37-year-old – who has regularly been posting videos and updates along the way – admitted he was feeling the effects of life on the ocean as he entered the final 100 nautical miles.“Last three mornings have been the hardest of the journey,” he said “imagine it: alarm summons you from the only semi dry place on the boat, your bed. You pull on soaking wet shorts, base layer and wet suit top and climb out into the craziness.The ever present howling wind and raging seas (are) now joined by frequent squalls and arse sores back with vengeance. It won’t be sunrise for four hours ….ignore the pain, ignore the impulses trying to weaken your resolve and just f****ng row.”

No stranger to a test of self during his Rugby Career, Damian completed his first international physical and mental challenge in April 2016 when he ran the Marathon des Sables in the Moroccan Sahara. This fulfilled a dream of his which was 12 years in the making. He then set his sights on his next perilous venture. Damian came upon the Talisker Whisky Challenge and discovered that more people have summited Everest and been into space than have successfully rowed the Atlantic Ocean. His training for the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge began two years ago which included him rowing around the West Coast of Ireland.

To see Damian come into shore on Facebok Live and how to donate to charity partners visit his Facebook Page Damian Browne – Atlantic Row. Here you will also get a glimpse into his solo Atlantic Rowing journey to date.