Former city guesthouse to open as homeless accommodation next year

October 25, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A former city guesthouse is expected to open as emergency homeless accommodation next year.

Galway City Council purchased Corrib Haven in Upper Newcastle earlier this year in order to provide short term accommodation for people in urgent need.

City Council executive, Dermot Mahon, told City Councillors that the Guest House property in Upper Newcastle had been purchased as a going concern.

He said it would be used for short term purposes and that those who would be housed would be expected to look for accommodation in the private rental sector.

It said it could happen – in certain circumstances – that those being accommodated there could avail of local authority housing.

