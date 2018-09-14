Football for ALL finals day in Croke Park champions participation in Gaelic Games

Almost 150 players to compete in M. Donnelly GAA Football for ALL Interprovincial Finals delivered in partnership with Irish Special Schools Sports Council

12 September 2018, DUBLIN, Ireland – Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) President, John Horan, today joined children from schools affiliated with the Irish Special Schools Sports Council (ISSSC) to promote the third annual M. Donnelly GAA Football for ALL Interprovincial Finals.

Taking place between 11.00AM and 1.00PM on Tuesday, 18th September 2018 in Croke Park, the tournament will see children with mild-general learning disabilities compete in a 9-a-side Gaelic Football tournament. The players represent the regions of Connacht, Dublin, Munster, North Leinster, South Leinster and Ulster and are drawn from 15 different special schools (see full list of schools below).

Each squad comprises 12 boys and 12 girls who have been selected from regional trials to play on the hallowed turf of Croke Park. The GAA’s support for the M. Donnelly GAA Football for ALL Interprovincial Finals reflects the Association’s on-going commitment to engaging with special schools, as set out in the new GAA Strategic Plan, FísShoiléir 2018-2021.

“Our support for the M. Donnelly GAA Football for ALL Interprovincial Finals illustrates our unwavering commitment to inclusiveness,” said John Horan, President, GAA. “By participating in our games, we believe that everyone has the opportunity to thrive and develop their full potential”

The ISSSC is a voluntary organisation that provides sporting and cultural activities in special schools, as designated by the Department of Education and Science.

“As the GAA is interwoven with the very fabric of Irish life, culture and heritage, we are proud that the Association is getting behind the Interprovincial Finals,” said Richie Doran, Chairperson, ISSSC. “We would also like to thank Martin Donnelly who, from the get-go, has championed the cause to bring the benefits of GAA participation to children in special schools.”

The counties and special schools represented at the 2018 Football for ALL finals day in Croke Park are:

Connacht :

St. Anthony’s, Castlebar, Co Mayo

St. Dympna’s, Ballina, Co Mayo

St. Joseph’s, Ballytivnan, Sligo

Ulster

St. Bernadette’s College, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Our Ladies, Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan

Holy Family School, Cootehill, Cavan.

Leinster

St. Francis School, Portlaoise Co. Laois

Our Lady of Fatima, Wexford, Co. Wexford

Mother of Fair Love, Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny

Josh Mother of Fair Love Kilkenny Co. Kilkenny

St. Lazerian,s, Carlow, Co. Carlow

St. Mark’s, Newbridge, Co. Kildare

ScoilChiaran, Glasnevin, Co. Dublin

Colaiste Eoin, Crumlin, Co. Dublin

St. Augustine’s, Blackrock, Co. Dublin

St Peter’s, Rathgar, Co. Dublin

St Micheal’s, Chapelizod, Co. Dublin

St. Joseph’s, Tallaght, Co. Dublin

Munster

Catherine McAuley’s, Limerick, Co Limerick

ScoilChormaic Cashel, Co Tipperary

St John’s, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

Scoil Bernadette, Cork, Co. Cork