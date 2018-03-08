Fodder support scheme for Galway to be reviewed by Department

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Agriculture has committed to reviewing the Fodder Transport Support Scheme amid criticism by farmers that it’s not user friendly.

The Connacht Branch of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association met with Department Officials last evening. (7/3)

They expressed the concerns of farmers that the scheme, which was launched by Minister Creed in January, is difficult to avail of.

It provides funds to farmers towards the cost of buying fodder from other parts of the country.

Farmers in Galway and other areas have been experiencing a fodder crisis since last year as harsh weather conditions resulted in a lack of silage and hay.

Vice President of Connacht ICSA Jim Harrison, who attended the meeting with the Department officials, says that the Department has agreed to review certain aspects of the Fodder Transport Support Scheme.