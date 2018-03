Focus now on clearing Galway’s regional and local roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road conditions remain treacherous in many areas of the county, with the East still the worst affected

There are variations in storm impact across the country but drifting has blocked roads in some areas and some are partially passable

Crews, Contractors & District Staff & Engineers have been working since first light, and they say they are getting stories of amazing community efforts too.

The county council has now expanded its operations to regional and local roads

One very dangerous route is the L3108 Abbeyknockmoy to Monivea Road where a number of cars have gone off the road

A clearing operation assisted by locals is underway but you are advised not to travel it at the moment

Gardai in stations across the county and the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group advise only those working in essential services and those who have roles in getting the country back to normal should undertake journeys.

Our reporter Lyndsay Considine has been assessing the situation in East and South Galway which remain the worst affected areas of Galway

Some Galway Public Libraries are open to the public today – Galway City Main Library, Ballinasloe, Tuam, Clifden, Oranmore, An Spidéal and Oughterard opening normal hours.

Due to on-going snow and ice safety concerns for staff and public, other libraries normally scheduled to open today will remain closed.

In the city council crews have been clearing and gritting footpaths across the city since early this morning, although caution is still needed

The approaches to churches will be treated in advance of religious services this evening and tomorrow morning.

A council spokesperson says motorists and pedestrians should only undertake journeys if absolutely necessary, no matter how short.

A high tide concern just before 6 this morning the Docks, Spanish Arch, Claddagh and Salthill passed without incident

The high tides for this evening and tomorrow morning are being closely monitored.

The Aquadam at Fishmarket is partially inflated and roads crews will be on standby if needed.

The city council is working closely with Cope Galway in relation to getting rough sleepers into the Cold Weather service in Westside.

If anyone is aware of rough sleepers who may need a bed, please contact Cope at 1800 788887 or 085 8009641