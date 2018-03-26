Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to inform customers that they will be carrying out flushing of the water mains in the Spiddal, Furbo and Barna areas over the next few days.

Flushing will take place between 9am to 5pm each day from Monday 26th March until Thursday 29th March 2018.

Customers may expect low pressure and a loss of water supply in some cases.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by this necessary work.