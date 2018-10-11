Fletcher Hat Trick Seals NUI Galway League Win

SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE ROUND 1

NUI Galway…..4-26 Garda college………..2-15

By Michael O’Connor

NUI Galway under new manager Jeff Lynskey, himself a former student and Fitzgibbon hurler with his alma mater has made a winning start to the new season with a near double score win over Garda College on Tuesday afternoon.

Devoid of due to the continuing Galway hurling championship saga of many key performers it gave NUI Galway a chance to blood new players and indeed it proved successful

Roscrea starlet Shane Fletcher opened the scoring and this was quickly added to by Thomas Kimball before a stunning overhead flick to the net by Fletcher saw the first of half a dozen goals in Dangan. Kimball and Jeff Lawless added minors as Garda College had their best spell to leave the game deadlocked at (1-4) each at the end of the opening quarter.

This was as good as it got for the visitors to the NUI Galway home grounds. Conor Sheedy and Ardrahan’s Liam Forde added scores before Shane Fletcher ended a three man move with his and college’s second goal. Conor Sheedy (2), Kimball and Lawless gave little respite to the Garda College to leave them floundering on a (2-12) to (1-7) half time deficit.

The scoring spree created and executed by the home side continued in the early stages of the second half as Conor Fahey, Fiachra C Fennell, Sheedy and Lawless turned in more scores to leave their sides 2-17 to 2-8 ahead. Try as they might Garda College fell out of contention in the final quarter as Fletcher struck for his third goal and substitute Jack O Sulivan hit two points when entered into the fray as Conor Sheedy went on a scoring spree in the final ten minutes with scores in as many minutes. Jack Haverty had the final score with a goal to round off a 17 point win for NUI Galway.

Best for NUI Galway were James Greaney, Pat Monaghan, Ian Fox, Conor Fahey, Jeff Lawless, Conor Sheedy, Thomas Kimball and man of the hour Shane Fletcher.

NUIGALWAY: Jonathan Griffey (Clarecastle), David Barry (Clooney/Quin), James Greaney (Craughwell), Pat Monaghan (Craughwell), Andrew Flynn (Lusmagh), Ian Fox (Sarsfields), Oran Martin (Sylane)(0-1), Eoin Carroll (Shinrone), Conor Fahey (Pearses) (0-2), Fiachra C Fennell (Rosenalllis), Liam Forde (Ardrahan)(0-1), Jeff Lawless (Sarsfields) (0-4), Conor Sheedy (Roscrea) (0-9), Shane Fletcher (Roscrea) (3-2), Tom Kimball (Castlegar) (0-5), Subs: Jack Haverty (St Thomas) (1-0), Alan Culligan (Clooney/Quin), Jack O Sullivan (Shannon Rovers)(0-2), Fiachra McLoughlin (Buncrana)

Referee: John Keane (Rahoon Newcastle)