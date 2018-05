The draw for the 2018 #Fives For Lives was made on Monday Evening in a packed Dough Bros in Middle Street, Galway.

The Dough Bros themselves Eugene and Ronan made the draw for the competition that will raise money for Pieta House.

The competition will take place on Saturday next starting at 9.30 am in Salthill Park with plenty for all the family and some top quality football.

John Mulligan was at the draw…..