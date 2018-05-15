Fives for Live is back!

Following last year’s hugely successful tournament which raised a total of €20,772 for Pieta House, Preventing Suicide & Self Harm, The Second Fives for Lives will take place on Saturday June 2nd.

Fives for Lives was born out in Australia initially a number of years ago when a group of Galway lads came together to try raise funds for Mental health Awareness. Fast forward a few years and 4 tournaments later, there has now been over €80,000 raised for Pieta House and Suicide Prevention Australia. Fives for Lives now operates a tournament in Australia in November and a committee operates the Galway event in June. One of the original organisers is even coming home to help on the day this year, arriving into Dublin 48 hours before kick off!

Once again, this year’s event will be run over one day – Saturday 2nd of June in Salthill Park. It has also been announced that the tournament main sponsor will be Dough Bros. Eugene & Ronan have been very supportive of Fives for Lives and the organising committee are very grateful to have them back on board this year as main sponsor of the entire event.

The day will again consist of football and a dedicated area for families where there will be entertainment by way of live music from The Tribe band who are returning to support again following last year’s appearance at Fives for Lives. There will be food venders at the venue, a shop and some special appearances on the day to entertain the children.

The football will consist of 32 men’s teams competing from 09:30am where each will play a minimum of three games. There will also be a ladies competition with a number of spots remaining to be filled so please get in touch with Fives for Lives on Facebook or Twitter to enter that competition. In addition to this, an U10 invitational tournament has been added where tomorrow’s stars will get an opportunity to display their skills for the watching crowds so there is football for all from 09:30 – 16:00.

The organising committee are grateful to the large number of volunteers who are supporting the event, to the businesses around Galway supporting this event with sponsorship and services, to the Gardaí and Red Cross who will be on hand on the day and the many friends Fives for Lives has following last year’s event.