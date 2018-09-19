Five Galway Hurlers Named On Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Team Of The Year

Today, Electric Ireland, sponsors of the GAA Minor Football & Hurling Championships, have proudly announced the 2018 Minor Star Awards Hurling Team of the Year. Eight-time All-Ireland winning former Kilkenny hurler Michael Fennelly was on hand to reveal the Hurling Team of the Year, after serving as an Electric Ireland panellist throughout the Minor Championship season alongside four-time All-Star former Galway defender, Ollie Canning.

The Hurling Team of the Year will be recognised at the second annual Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards, held at Croke Park on September 29th. As the culmination of Electric Ireland’s ‘This is Major’ campaign, the event is a major moment for the players and highlights the success achieved throughout the Championship. The Minor Star Awards will celebrate the talent of the players, as well as the dedication of the clubs, families, and communities that have supported them along the way.

Throughout the Championship, Electric Ireland hosted a ‘Player of the Week’ initiative on Facebook where nominated players joined a shortlist of names, along with man of the match winners, from which the judges made their selections for Team of the Year. The panel will also choose an overall Hurling Player of the Year, which will be announced at the Minor Star Awards.

The Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year features five players from back-to-back All-Ireland champions, Galway, as well as four players from this year’s finalists, Kilkenny. Players from Tipperary, Limerick, and Dublin are also included on this year’s list.

Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year

Patrick Rabbitte – Galway, (St. Mary’s) Conor Whelan – Tipperary, (CJ Kickhams) Shane Jennings – Galway, (Ballinasloe) Jamie Young – Kilkenny, (O’Loughlin Gaels) Darragh Maher – Kilkenny, (St. Lachtain’s) Seán Neary – Galway, (Castlegar) Seán Phelan – Tipperary, (Nenagh Eire OG) Conor Kelly – Kilkenny, (O’Loughlin Gaels) Donal Leavy – Dublin, (Naomh Olaf) James Devaney – Tipperary, (Borris-Ileigh) Cathal O’Neill – Limerick, (Crecora-Manister) Ciarán Brennan – Kilkenny, (Bennettsbridge) Luke Swan – Dublin, (Castleknock) Donal O’Shea – Galway, (Salthill/Knocknacarra) Dean Reilly – Galway, (Pádraig Pearses)

Michael Fennelly, Electric Ireland Minor Star Awards Judge commented: “I’m delighted to have been a part of the panel and help select the skilled players who make up this year’s Hurling Team of the Year. Honouring players at this level is so important as it may be the only time that they pull on a County jersey so it’s great to be able to mark that occasion for them. These players have performed exceptionally throughout the season, giving it their all at every match. Their talent is a testament to the families and communities that have supported them on their journey, and they’ve earned their place on the Team of the Year.”

