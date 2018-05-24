Fisherman who died off Clifden coast named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The fisherman who died after his boat capsized off the coast near Clifden has been named locally as Vincent Leggett from Croolacloy, Clifden.

It’s understood Vincent Leggett who was in his early 60s died when his boat overturned near Craugh and Omey Islands around 5p.m as he was checking on lobster pots.

He was the sole occupant of the boat and Clifden RNLI and Coast Guard were tasked to the scene and undertook life saving procedures but were unsuccessful.

The man was flown by helicopter to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination will take place today.