First Stop Galway for HRI Roadshow

Galway racecourse manager Michael Moloney, and racecourse committee chairman and vice-chairman Peter Allen and Anthony Ryan, were among those in attendance at Athenry last week as the first of four Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) roadshows on what the future holds for Irish racing took place.

Brian Kavanagh, CEO of HRI, and members of the HRI senior management team, discussed numerous topics ranging from the devastating implications of Brexit for racing and breeding in Ireland, staffing issues within racing, the vital economic role played by racing and breeding in rural Ireland, and the importance of a solid funding structure to grow the industry and provide opportunities for those at every level.

The meeting featured lively discussion and contributions from many locals including trainer Val O’Brien, breeder Eamon Hogan and Racecourse Consultative Forum member Declan Burke.

Jason Morris, Director of Racing at HRI, spoke in depth about race programming and the patterns that have emerged in Irish racing in recent years. He addressed concerns expressed by trainers and breeders in the room. Those in attendance also heard of the challenges in attracting people to go racing from HRI’s Commercial and Marketing Director Paul Dermody, who outlined that the racing industry in Ireland has one of the biggest core audiences in sport and also employs almost 29,000 directly and indirectly.

The forum heard that this summer would be a momentous one for the racecourse at Ballybrit with some significant developments on the site as well as the moving of Tote.com Galway Plate fixture to an evening meeting. The summer festival kicks off on Monday July 30.

The HRI roadshows continue this week, with the Horse & Jockey Hotel the venue on Wednesday, while Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas plays host to the finale on Thursday. Both evenings begin at 7pm and all are welcome to attend, to make suggestions and to have their say.