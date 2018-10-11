15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

First sod to be turned on €20m Clarin College in Athenry

By GBFM News
October 11, 2018

Time posted: 5:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first sod will be turned tomorrow on a new €20m secondary school for Clarin College in Athenry.

The Department of Education and Skills has today confirmed that a contractor has been appointed to the rapid-build project.

The development will include a sports hall, two-classroom special needs unit, general purpose hall, ball courts and a new pedestrian and cycle path along the R348.

It’s expected the project – set to get underway immediately – will be completed within 11 months and will accommodate 1,000 students.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon will turn the first sod on the new building tomorrow morning.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
