First sod to be turned on €20m Clarin College in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first sod will be turned tomorrow on a new €20m secondary school for Clarin College in Athenry.

The Department of Education and Skills has today confirmed that a contractor has been appointed to the rapid-build project.

The development will include a sports hall, two-classroom special needs unit, general purpose hall, ball courts and a new pedestrian and cycle path along the R348.

It’s expected the project – set to get underway immediately – will be completed within 11 months and will accommodate 1,000 students.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon will turn the first sod on the new building tomorrow morning.