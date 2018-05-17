Firm behind proposed Galway Docks development argues project is plan-led

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The firm behind a proposed major office block at Galway Docks has stressed

the development is plan-led and will act as a catalyst for future growth in the regeneration area.

The comments were made by Bonham Dock Limited on the final day of the oral hearing concerning the development which would create a 26 thousand square metre office complex and public square in the heart of the city.

An Taisce has argued the development is premature pending a Local Area Plan for the Docks area.

In its closing submission, the group stated the project would involve a stand-alone scheme and wouldn’t create a community without the required residential content.

It stated an LAP would ensure the required democratic oversight, would deliver quality outcomes for all and would ensure sequential development.

In his closing remarks, appellant Brendan Mulligan argued there must be a statutory Local Area Plan for the inner harbour, Ceannt Station and Eyre Square east regeneration lands.

This, he argued, would avoid it being developed in a piecemeal and incoherent fashion to ensure a sustainable future for Galway.

Steven Little on behalf of Bonham Docks Ltd. told today’s hearing the development is plan-led and has been assessed in the context of Galway City Development Plan adding there is no obligation on the planning authority to prepare an LAP.

He said the firm has already received expressions of interest and if approved, it’s hoped development would commence as soon as is practicable.

Peter Staunton of Galway City Council delivered the closing remarks for the local authority describing the project as a high quality development for the city which can contribute to the objectives of the City Development Plan for regeneration of the lands in question.

Earlier in the week, the applicant argued the project would result in the regeneration of a derelict, brownfield site which hasn’t been used in years.

The firm also highlighted its separate application for a major student accommodation development.

Concerns have been raised by a number of parties which include a call for a local area plan for the area, a lack of residential content, the scale, height, design and layout.

An Bord Pleanála Inspector Brid Maxwell closed the hearing today after all closing remarks were made by appellants, observers, planning authority officials and the applicant.

A decision is expected to be reached during the summer period.