Fire services work to tackle gorse fires in Cloonboo and Carna

By GBFM News
May 29, 2018

Time posted: 5:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Fire Services are working to contain gorse fires across the county this evening, as the dry weather spell continues.

The fires are located in Cloonboo on the Headford Road and on a hillside in Carna, Connemara.

The road to Annaghdown just outside Cloonboo has now been closed to allow emergency services access the scene.

A bog fire in the Cloonboo area has resulted in heavy smoke volumes along a stretch of the N84 Headford Road.

The blaze broke out at around 4pm and has led to significant traffic delays.

West of the county, crews from Clifden and Carraroe are still at the scene of a mountain fire outside Carna in Connemara.

Fire services were drafted in at 8.30 this morning and remain at the scene on a hillside outside Glinsk.

Motorists in both areas are advised to drive with care.

