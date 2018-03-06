15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Fire forces temporary closure of prominent city centre shops

By GBFM News
March 6, 2018

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Shops at William Street in the city centre are re-opening this lunchtime after a fire caused by a suspected electrical fault forced their closure.

The fire was in Premoli shoe shop and was dealt with by two units of Galway fire brigade.

However, the smoke damage spread to Lazlo Jewellers, O Brien’s newsagents and Gino’s Ice-Cream so they had to close for a time but are now re-opening.

Part of William Street was sealed off for a short period but shoppers were still able to move freely up and down William Street and Shop Street.

It’s understood that the fire caused smoke damage to Premoli shoe shop and the stock.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
