15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Fine Gael think-in set to get underway in Salthill

By GBFM News
September 5, 2018

Time posted: 5:39 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael representatives from across the country will gather in Salthill tomorrow for the parliamentary party think-in in Salthill.

The event is scheduled to get underway at 11.30am in the Galway Bay Hotel with the Taoiseach’s speech to take place before lunch.

The party will then debate economic progress, the ‘Rebuilding Ireland’ programme and upcoming budget priorities.

Day one will conclude with a team building session at NUI Galway which is understood to have caused controversy within the party, with some members questioning the relevance of such bonding exercises.

The think-in will conclude on Friday with a final press conference at 3pm.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Tánaiste to open new manufacturing facility at Chanelle Group Loughrea
September 5, 2018
Tánaiste to open new manufacturing facility at Chanelle Group Loughrea
September 5, 2018
Ten candidates to pitch to Galway City Council in bid for presidency
September 5, 2018
Taoiseach confronted by post office protest as he officially opens Clifden Community School

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 5, 2018
ANNA GEARY AND ADAM BYRNE LAUNCH IRELAND ACTIVE’S THIRD NATIONAL FITNESS DAY
September 5, 2018
Basketball’s National Cup Draws Dish Up Some Mouth-Watering Clashes
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK