Fine Gael think-in set to get underway in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael representatives from across the country will gather in Salthill tomorrow for the parliamentary party think-in in Salthill.

The event is scheduled to get underway at 11.30am in the Galway Bay Hotel with the Taoiseach’s speech to take place before lunch.

The party will then debate economic progress, the ‘Rebuilding Ireland’ programme and upcoming budget priorities.

Day one will conclude with a team building session at NUI Galway which is understood to have caused controversy within the party, with some members questioning the relevance of such bonding exercises.

The think-in will conclude on Friday with a final press conference at 3pm.