Financial services firm Grant Thornton to create new jobs in Galway

By GBFM News
November 12, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Financial services firm Grant Thornton is creating 400 jobs over the next two years, some of which will be based in Galway.

The jobs are in a wide range of areas including consulting, accounting, and technology.

Most of the jobs will be at the company’s new head office in Dublin however opportunities will also be available in Galway, Cork, Kildare, Limerick, Longford and Belfast.

Managing Director of Grant Thornton Ireland, Michael McAteer, says the positions will be for highly experienced candidates and new graduates.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
