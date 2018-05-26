Final result in Galway East – 60% vote to repeal 8th Amendment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister says today is a historic day for Ireland and its women.

An emotional Simon Harris says never again will Irish women need to travel to the UK for abortion services.

Counting in the referendum is continuing around the country this afternoon and it appears a landslide victory for the ‘yes’ vote is inevitable.

The final result is in for Galway East and the ‘yes’ vote is significantly in front – with just over 60% voting yes.

One of the highest levels of support there for repeal was in Kinvara – where 72% of people voted yes – while over 60% voted yes in Athenry and Monivea.

Ongoing tallies show that Galway West has shown significant support for a ‘yes’ vote – at around 65%.

The ‘yes’ vote was particularly strong in the city, where a number of polling stations are showing around 80% in support of repeal.

There’s also strong support in Connemara for a ‘yes’ vote – with many areas such as Tully, Furbo, Clifden and the Aran Islands showing around 70% support for repeal.

In Galway-Roscommon, ongoing tallies suggest that about 56% of the constituency favors repeal of the 8th amendment.

Photo – Jackie Fox Twitter