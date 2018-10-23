Final report on county speed limit review to be presented next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The final report on a review of the county’s speed limits is to come before councillors next month.

It’s part of a national initiative to make routes safer for all road users.

The amended report was presented to Municipal Districts this month.

At a meeting of the full council this week, Director of Services Jim Cullen said some additional information has yet to be provided to one Municipal District.

The report will then be presented at the November meeting.

Over 56 public submissions were received as part of the county speed limit review.

The public display period ended in early September.