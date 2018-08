The Final Preparations are in place for the 2018 Galway Clinic Streets Of Galway 8k that will be held around the city this evening starting at 7pm.

3,200 athletes will be at GTI to start the race with the finish at the Claddagh Hall

Last night, Brian Bruton and David Glynn were in studio and joined Gerry Murphy to speak about this evening’s event and the work that has gone into it.