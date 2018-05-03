Final approval for multi-million mixed-use development in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a multi-million euro development on the west side of the city have been approved.

Ardstone Homes has been granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála to build 91 houses, apartments and retail units at the junction of Western Distributor Road in Knocknacarra.

The plans were initially approved by the city council but that decision had been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by a local resident.

The Knocknacarra development will involve the demolition of an existing agricultural shed and the construction of 91 residential units.

These will be made up of houses and apartments.

There will also be 4 ground floor retail units, a corner block of commercial units over three floors, a childcare facility, outdoor play areas and car parking.

Pedestrian access will be from Western Distributor Road and vehicles will be able to access the development from Ballymoneen Road, through the Leargán estate.

The appeal by a local resident argued that the density and scale of the development would be out of character with the area and would undermine the structure of his own house.

However, An Bord Pleanála has ruled that the Knocknacarra development would not seriously injure amenities in the area and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety.

The Board is allowing the development go ahead with 18 conditions attached.

One condition states that no more than 75 homes can be made available to occupy before the childcare facility is complete.

Also, the retail units must be restricted to convenience retailing and local facilities and must be agreed in writing with the city council.

Another condition is that the development must be carried out on a phased basis in conjunction with the provision of a creche, retail units and landscaping and open space provision.