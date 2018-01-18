15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Final approval for housing at Headford Road

By GBFM News
January 18, 2018

Time posted: 12:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Final approval has been given for a new housing development at Headford Road.

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission to Wyckam Limited for 13 houses at Bóthar na Choiste with revised conditions.

Planning permission for the Bóthar na Choiste development was originally granted by the city council last year.

It attached 26 conditions to the grant of planning permission.

However, Caireal Mór Management Company Limited appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanála.

It argued that the applicant had no legal right to access the Caireal Mór estate and that it does not give permission for the removal of boundary walls.

Despite these concerns, the higher planning authority has approved the housing development with 14 conditions.

The board found that it would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and would not injure amenities in the area.

It has stipulated that a revised layout plan for parking spaces must be agreed with the city council before work begins.

Also agreement must be reached with the city council relating to social housing requirements.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
