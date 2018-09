Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the DPP after Gardai discovered cannabis with a street value of 22 thousand euro in the Newcastle area of Athenry.

A man was arrested yesterday (11/09) in relation to the discovery and has since been released without charge.

Gardai discovered the cannabis in two small containers in bogland in the Newcastle area of Athenry last Wednesday.

It followed a report of suspicious activity.

