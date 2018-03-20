15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

File for DPP after alleged threats during Carraroe incident

By GBFM News
March 20, 2018

Time posted: 3:42 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following an incident involving a weapon in Carraroe at the weekend.

It’s understood two men engaged in an argument at a housing estate in the village around 4.30 on Sunday afternoon.

A knife was allegedly produced during the course of the incident and a man in his 30s was arrested over alleged threats to kill or harm.

He was subsequently released without charge and gardaí are preparing a file to forward to the DPP.

