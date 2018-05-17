15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Fifth Year of Race Sponsorship for McHale of Ballinrobe

May 17, 2018

20% Online Discount for McHale Raceday Admission Tickets

The McHale raceday, one of the highlights of the 2018 Ballinrobe fixtures list, sponsored by local specialist farm machinery company, McHale, takes place on Tuesday May 29, part of the two-day National Hunt May racing festival at Ballinrobe.

The feature race on Tuesday, the McHale Mayo National, won last year by Kilcarry Bridge, trained by John Patrick Ryan, is valued at €40,000, making it the most valuable race at Ballinrobe this year.  Another highlight of the evening is the McHale Coranna Handicap, worth €30,000.

Monday evening May 28 is an all National Hunt card featuring the €30,000 Monroes Live Mares Handicap.

Racing begins at 5:30pm on both evenings and racegoers can also enjoy live music by Streetwise in the Mask Pavilion.

John Flannelly, Manager of Ballinrobe Racecourse, said:
“We are really looking forward to the McHale raceday on Tuesday evening, May 29. We are very fortunate to have great support from the racing public and our generous sponsors and neighbours McHale and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to another great McHale raceday.”

Padraic McHale, Managing Director of McHale, commented:
“We are delighted to be sponsoring Ballinrobe Races for the fifth year in a row. As neighbours and friends our relationship has grown down through the years so we are glad to be involved in the races this year. McHale raceday has proved a great success over the last four years with everyone thoroughly enjoying the event. Let’s hope the weather is good on May 29th.”

Book online at www.ballinroberacecourse.ie and receive a special 20% discount off McHale raceday admission tickets. There are also great offers available to groups – for further information contact the office on 094-9541811, email: [email protected]

Ballinrobe Fixtures 2018
Friday 13th April (e)
Tuesday 1st May (e)
Monday 28th May (e)
Tuesday 29th May (e)
Tuesday 26th June(e)
Monday 23rd July (e)
Tuesday 24th July (e)
Monday 13th August (e)
Tuesday 28th August (e)
Friday 21st September (e)

 

At the launch of McHale Race Day at Ballinrobe Races, pictured were:Left to right:Padraic McHale (McHale – Sponsor), Racecourse Manager John Flannelly, Paul McHale (McHale – Sponsor), Race Committee Chairman John Staunton.
Pic:Trish Forde.

