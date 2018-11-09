15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FIBA confirm promotion to Division B for Ireland Under 18 men’s team

November 9, 2018

Time posted: 11:56 am

There was big news from FIBA today as it was confirmed that the Ireland Under 18 men’s team have been promoted back to the FIBA Under 18 European Championship Division B for 2019.

The news comes after a successful summer for the squad in Division C, which saw them scoop a bronze medal back in July. Gold medal winners from that tournament, Kosovo, have also been promoted, while silver medalists Cyprus have decided to continue to play in Division C for another year.
Ireland spent just one year in Division C, following relegation in 2017.

Speaking about the promotion, Ireland U18 men’s head coach Paul Kelleher stated: “This is great news. Last year we believed we had put ourselves in a position to gain promotion and now we have confirmation of that opportunity. I know the players returning from last year’s program will be overjoyed to be playing at the next level of competition, which was our goal last summer. The preparations will now intensify some more and I believe this group will step up to the challenge. It’s an exciting time and we are all looking forward to it.”

